Hold-ups after crash on A487 Llanarth road

  • 15 September 2017
A487 Llanarth road Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened between Llanarth and Synod Inn

A collision has shut a two-mile (3.2km) section of the A487 road in Ceredigion.

The incident happened between Llanarth and Synod Inn, affecting traffic on Friday morning.

It is not known if anyone has been hurt.