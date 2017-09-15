Hold-ups after crash on A487 Llanarth road
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A collision has shut a two-mile (3.2km) section of the A487 road in Ceredigion.
The incident happened between Llanarth and Synod Inn, affecting traffic on Friday morning.
It is not known if anyone has been hurt.