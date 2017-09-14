From the section

Image copyright Google

An 11-year-old girl has been seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Powys.

The girl was hit by a dark coloured Toyota Rav 4 on Ffrydd Road, Knighton, near the town's hospital, at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the car had the registration number DU12 LLJ.

The girl has been airlifted to hospital.