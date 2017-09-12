Image caption A petition to reopen Carno station was presented to the assembly in 2007

A petition to reopen a railway station in Powys has launched - 10 years after the original assembly petition.

More than 800 people signed a petition to reopen Carno station in 2007 and it was among the first to be considered by the assembly's new Petitions Committee.

The station shut in 1963 as a result of Lord Beeching's restructuring of the railways in the UK.

The Welsh Government refused to give an update on Carno's bid to reopen the station.

It previously said it was "committed to improving rail travel for passengers right across Wales" and had "appealed to the UK Government for funding for a number of new railway stations."

Trains still pass through the overgrown platform - on the Cambrian line between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury - but the nearest station is about six miles away in Caersws.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Archive footage shows the station before its closure

Campaigners have been trying to reopen the station since 2002 and say the village is on the longest stretch of railway without a station in Wales - with 22 miles between Caersws and Machynlleth.

Jeremy Barnes, chairman of the Carno Station Action Group, said people were "very frustrated".

"We're producing a new petition because it's the 10th anniversary since the first one went in and we need to keep plugging away to keep Carno as high a profile as we can," he said.

"I do feel we're going to get there in the end - but when is another question."

In July this year it was announced that funding had been secured for a new station to be built in Bow Street, Ceredigion.

Supporters said Carno would need less than a third of the £1.67m being made available for Bow Street - and vowed to continue the campaign until funding is allocated.