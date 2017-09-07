Commonwealth Games: Baton Relay in Powys on day three

Image copyright Powys council Image caption Commonwealth distance runner Andy Davies will take part in a relay with children in Welshpool

A distance runner, three bowling champions and a leukaemia survivor will carry the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay on day three.

Thursday's tour starts at Christ College in Brecon, Powys, where the baton will be met by schoolchildren and Kirsty Williams AM.

It will then travel to Rhayader for a carnival parade featuring costumed performers and a dragon sculpture.

Next is Llanidloes and Welshpool before the day ends in Mold, Flintshire.

Image copyright Powys council Image caption (L-R) Berriew bowlers Kathy Pierce, Caroline Taylor and Hazel Wilson

The baton will also stop off at the Plas Dinam Estate where it will be greeted by the descendants of Welsh industrialist David Davies.

From there it will travel to Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd in Newtown where pupils will parade their own batons.

Activities will end in Welshpool where 400 children will take part in a relay running challenge at Welshpool High School with baton bearer and Commonwealth distance runner Andy Davies.

Other baton bearers include international bowling champions Caroline Taylor, Kathy Pierce and Hazel Wilson and Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd pupil Tyler Fereday, seven, who has overcome a three-year battle with leukaemia.

More than 130 people will help carry the baton during the Welsh relay leg.

It will cover 200,000 miles (321,868km) in total before arriving in Australia's Gold Coast for the games in April.