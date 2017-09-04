Sennybridge motorcycle crash victim named by police

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Williams was a motorcycle enthusiast

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on the A40 in Powys has been named.

Gerwyn John Williams, 62, from Neath, was involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai near Sennybridge at about 15:25 BST on Saturday.

Paying tribute on Monday, his family said he was a hard-working man and a loving father and grandfather who would be "greatly missed by all".

Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

The occupants of the Nissan were uninjured.