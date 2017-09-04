Radnor Forest trail shut to fell diseased trees
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Powys forest trail and car park has been shut for felling work after trees became diseased.
It is designed to slow the spread of the Phytophthora ramorum fungus at Radnor Forest, near Llandrindod Wells,
Work is due to start on Monday affecting Fishpools car park and forest trail.
Natural Resources Wales said it aimed to reopen the area as soon as possible.