Radnor Forest trail shut to fell diseased trees

From the section

Image copyright Geograph | Jeremy Bolwell Image caption Forest trail at Radnor Forest

A Powys forest trail and car park has been shut for felling work after trees became diseased.

It is designed to slow the spread of the Phytophthora ramorum fungus at Radnor Forest, near Llandrindod Wells,

Work is due to start on Monday affecting Fishpools car park and forest trail.

Natural Resources Wales said it aimed to reopen the area as soon as possible.