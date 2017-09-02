Mid Wales

Biker killed in crash on A40 near Sennybridge, Powys

  • 2 September 2017
A40 near Sennybridge Image copyright Google Maps

A biker has died after a crash on the A40 in Powys, police have confirmed.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a collision on the road near Sennybridge on Saturday.

The road is closed in both directions between Sennybridge and Llandovery and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A force spokesman said their thoughts were with the biker's family.

