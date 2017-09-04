First Welsh primary school opens in Welshpool after shake-up

Image copyright Penny Mayes/Geograph Image caption A new Welsh-medium primary school is opening at Ysgol Maesydre

Welshpool's first Welsh-medium primary school opens on Monday after a shake-up was approved by Powys council.

Ardwyn, Grungrog, Oldford and Ysgol Maesydre nursery and infants schools all closed in August.

The new school is opening at the current Ysgol Maesydre site to replace them.

The council originally dropped plans for a Welsh school in the 1990s following a large campaign. There was just one objection to the latest plan.

A new English-medium Church in Wales school will also be built near Welshpool High School after the council's cabinet backed the recommendations in a report.

Both schools will first open on temporary sites with new schools to be built and opened by September 2018.