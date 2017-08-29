Welshpool Social Club demolition plan for flats

Image copyright MMP

A former social club that was once the focal point of a Powys town could be demolished to make way for apartments.

The Welshpool club off Brook Street was forced to close in January 2016 shortly after its 50th anniversary after its popularity dwindled.

It was bought at auction on behalf of Mid Wales Housing Association, with plans unveiled to knock it down.

A pre-planning consultation is underway before it submits an application to Powys council to build 19 apartments.