Bog snorkelling at World Alternative Games, Llanwrtyd Wells
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Mid Wales
Bog snorkelling, wife-carrying and belly-flopping are among a host of quirky competitions taking place in Powys over the bank holiday weekend.
Llanwrtyd Wells has hosted the World Bog Snorkelling Championships for over 30 years and in 2012 other activities were added to form the World Alternative Games.
They include stone skimming, boat tug-of-war and a stiletto race.
The event runs in the town from 26-29 August.