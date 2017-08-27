Bog snorkelling at World Alternative Games, Llanwrtyd Wells

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption World Bog Snorkelling Championships footage courtesy of Matthew Iakopo Foulds

Bog snorkelling, wife-carrying and belly-flopping are among a host of quirky competitions taking place in Powys over the bank holiday weekend.

Llanwrtyd Wells has hosted the World Bog Snorkelling Championships for over 30 years and in 2012 other activities were added to form the World Alternative Games.

They include stone skimming, boat tug-of-war and a stiletto race.

The event runs in the town from 26-29 August.

Image copyright Lauren Price Image caption Lauren Price took part in the bog snorkelling to mark her 21st birthday

Image copyright Lauren Price Image caption She is pictured chasing her birthday cake down the course

Image copyright Debbie James Image caption Jax Segust, Debbie James and Sarah Wakefield won the bog snorkelling triathlon