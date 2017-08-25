James Corfield: Council sets up Royal Welsh safety group

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The search for Mr Corfield was conducted on land, water and from the air

A group will be set up to improve the safety of people attending the Royal Welsh Show, following the death of James Corfield.

The 19-year-old's body was recovered from the River Wye in Builth Wells, Powys, in July - five days after he went missing from the show.

On Friday, Powys council agreed to establish and co-ordinate a safety action group for the event.

It will look at issues like lighting, fencing, transport and medical centres.

Emergency services, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS), venue organisers, volunteers and council services met this week to review arrangements at the show following Mr Corfield's death.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris said: "We are all desperately sorry for the family that this tragedy occurred and believe that, whilst many improvements have been made to the event and the safety of people attending over the years, we need to look at everything with fresh eyes.

"It is important that we use our combined experience and knowledge to improve the safety of people moving between the four main venues - the showground, young people's village, Penmaenau and the town itself during the week.

"The greatest challenge will be issues in and around Builth Wells town centre and I want a radical look at how we look after visitors to the town at the important event."

Image caption Missing posters were put up around Builth Wells following his disappearance

Steve Hughson, RWAS chief executive, said: "The RWAS will continue to take an active role in all efforts to ensure that all events associated with the Royal Welsh are carefully planned in a way that maximises safety."

More than 600 people gathered to pay tribute to Mr Corfield at Montgomery cricket club, where he was a member, last Friday.