Mid Wales

Newtown man jailed for 'cowardly' cash point attack

The judge said Alan Davies presented a danger to the public Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police

A man has been jailed for 14 years for a "cowardly" and unprovoked attack by a cash point in Powys.

A jury convicted Alan Davies of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent during the incident in Newtown town centre last January.

The 49-year-old's victim, Gareth Evans, 62, was left unconscious with his leg broken in three places.

The retired teacher told Caernarfon Crown Court the attack had "ruined his life" and left him in a wheelchair.

Davies must serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole.

A probation service report said he had previous convictions for violence and was becoming difficult to manage because of his drinking.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said while it was clear Davies had mental health issues, he still presented a danger to the public.

She praised members of the public for going to Mr Evans' aid during the attack.

Image copyright Bellis Media
Image caption The victim, Gareth Evans said he was no longer able to drive, fish or kayak