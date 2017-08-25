Talyllyn Railway train guard triplets qualify on same day

Image copyright Matthew Wear Image caption Jake, Joe and Ross Waddington celebrated their 16th birthday last week

They say good things come in threes - and that was certainly the case for these triplets who all qualified as assistant train guards on the same day.

Jake, Ross and Joe Waddington, who were 16 last week, of Tywyn, are training to become guards on Talyllyn Railway.

They have volunteered at the Gwynedd railway for two years and it was sorted for them to be judged on the same day.

Railway Preservation Society chairman Ian Drummond said their "positive attitude has won them many friends".

"They really are tremendous boys who love trains and love being part of the team," said operating assistant John Smallwood, a volunteer since 1959.

"They've been trainees working on locomotives, as a guard and collecting tickets since they were 14. I can remember them coming to our miniature railway as small boys - trains are certainly in the blood."

The narrow gauge railway opened for goods traffic in 1865 and for passenger services shortly after.

Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society took it over in 1951 and the line is primarily operated by volunteers with a small number of paid staff.

Mr Drummond added: "Joe, Jake and Ross have contributed a great deal to the railway already... we look forward to seeing them progress further in the years ahead."