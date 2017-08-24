Nantmel two-car crash shuts main Powys road causing delays
24 August 2017
A crash involving two vehicles has shut a main road in Powys.
The A44 has closed in both directions following the incident on Thursday morning near Nantmel, with recovery work under way.
The road between Gravel Road, A470 North Street and B4518 West Street (Rhayader) is affected.
Traffic is said to be coping well.