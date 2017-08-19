Green Man festival: Man arrested after 20 tents stolen

From the section

Image caption The Green Man festival was founded in 2003

Festival-goers at the sold-out Green Man festival in Powys have had their camping tents stolen.

Police said 20 tents had been taken in 24 hours from the site at the Glanusk Estate in Crickhowell.

A man has been arrested and is in police custody, they added.

American band Future Islands headlined the main Mountain Stage on Friday, while Grammy-nominated Ryan Adams is to headline on Saturday and PJ Harvey on Sunday.

Police have previously warned motorists to expect extra traffic around Abergavenny and the Brecon Beacons this weekend.