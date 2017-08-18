Royal Welsh Show river death man James Corfield celebrated

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption More than 600 people attended the gathering to celebrate James Corfield's life

The family of a young farmer who went missing at the Royal Welsh Show has held a celebration of his life.

Nineteen-year-old James Corfield's body was recovered from the River Wye in Builth Wells, Powys, in July.

He had not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in the town five days earlier.

More than 600 people gathered to pay tribute to Mr Corfield at Montgomery cricket club, where he was a member. It ended with a traditional cricket tea.

Brian McNamee, the local football coach, said Mr Corfield never needed any pep talks to give his best performance - but the sport always came a close third behind cricket and the family farm.

People arrived at the event wearing blue - as Mr Corfield had done when he was last seen.

Blue balloons lined the pavilion and blue hearts were included within the orders of service.

The service featured music and poetry, including the song Together In Electric Dreams by Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder.

Image caption People wore items of blue clothing - as Mr Corfield had done when he went missing

An inquest into Mr Corfield's death has been opened and adjourned with a full hearing due to take place on 10 November.

It has already heard Mr Corfield, who was also a member of Montgomery Young Farmers Club, was due to meet his family at the Royal Welsh showground where he had been camping with friends but failed to show up.

Hundreds of volunteers alongside police, firefighters and search and rescue teams were involved in a large search of the showground, river and nearby gardens in the days after his disappearance.

About 200 people also gathered in Montgomery to listen to prayers and poems in memory of Mr Corfield during the search.