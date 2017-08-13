Man's body found at Brecon Canal, Dyfed-Powys Police say
- 13 August 2017
The body of a man in his 60s has been found at Brecon Canal in Powys, police have said.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the canal, between The Watton and Dering Lines, just after 17:10 BST on Saturday.
Formal identification has not yet taken place and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Police asked for anyone who could help them piece together the circumstances of the incident to get in touch.
The man's family has been told.