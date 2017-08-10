Ex-teacher Gordon Fleming admits more child sex offences

From the section

A former Powys primary school teacher has admitted further sex offences.

Gordon Fleming, 66, of Oswestry, pleaded guilty on Thursday to 11 indecent assaults on girls under 13, which took place in the 1980s.

He admitted 24 counts last April, with the latest charges bringing the total number of victims to 35.

Judge Geraint Walters told Swansea Crown Court sentencing could take a day because of the large number of victim impact statements needing to be read.

Fleming was previously warned to expect "a significant prison sentence" and will be sentenced on 15 September.

He was convicted of similar offences at Chester Crown Court in 1992.