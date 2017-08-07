Sheepdog rescued after mine fall near Lake Vyrnwy
- 7 August 2017
A dog had a lucky escape after falling down an old mine near Lake Vyrnwy in Powys on Sunday.
The sheepdog had become trapped near to the village of Penybontfawr at about 12:30 BST.
A fire crew from Llanfair was involved in the rescue, along search and rescue and cave rescue teams.
The dog was raised with a special harness before being reunited with his owner hours later.