Churchstoke man drowned during holiday swim with daughter

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption Simon Pearson was on holiday with his wife Emma and their family

A man drowned while swimming with his daughter after being caught in a strong current during a holiday in Italy, an inquest has heard.

Simon Pearson, 47, from Churchstoke, Powys, died at the Lido Bosco Verde beach in Ostuni on 18 July.

He was with his 10-year-old daughter and father-in-law when they drifted from the shore and shouted for help, a coroner in Shrewsbury was told.

Italian beach worker, Martino Maggi, who went to their aid, also drowned.

Experienced swimmer Mr Pearson, the managing director of Shropshire building materials firm Jesmonite, had gone to the beach in southern Italy with his wife, two children, his mother and his father in law.

In a statement read at the inquest his wife, Emma Pearson, said there had been warnings the day before not to go into the sea after a storm, but there was no warning on that day and the water appeared calm.

Mrs Pearson said she saw a red flag on the beach but after discussing it with her father Anthony McGregor a decision was made to enter the sea but not go out too far.

She remained on the beach with her mother in law and son, six.

Image copyright Ostuni Notizie Image caption There were strong currents in the sea when the incident happened.

Mr McGregor went in, followed by Mr Pearson and his daughter.

Mrs Pearson said she realised her husband and daughter had drifted from the shore and he was shouting to his wife to help him.

Mr Maggi, along with another beach worker, went into the sea to help.

The other worker, known as Ibrahim, was able to bring the girl back to the beach, but he told Mrs Pearson later he had been unable to help her husband as well.

Coroner John Ellery said Mr Pearson died of drowning and it was "clearly an accident".

He added: "This was a double tragedy and our condolences to both the Pearson family and Martino's family in Italy."