Body found in search for missing James Corfield

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The search for Mr Corfield (pictured) was conducted on land, water and from the air

A body has been found during the search for a man who went missing from the Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

James Corfield, 19, had not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a body was found in Builth Wells on Sunday afternoon.

A force statement said: "The body has not been formally identified at this time."

It added: "The family have been made aware of the development and are being supported by a family liaison officer."

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team wrote on social media the team involved in the search for Mr Corfield was "very sad" to hear that a body had been recovered "from a deep pool in the River Wye at Builth Wells".

Mr Corfield, a member of Montgomery Young Farmers' Club, was due to meet his family at the Royal Welsh showground where he had been camping with friends.

Image copyright Sally Williams Image caption A gathering was held in Montgomery on Saturday to show support for Mr Corfield's family

Speaking at a press conference, his mother Louise Corfield had said on Thursday they were "desperate to know where he is".

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George said the discovery of a body was "incredibly sad news".

"There has been a real feeling of helplessness in the community as people just want to help in some way," he said.

"James and his family are well known locally and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."