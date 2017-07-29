James Corfield: Hundreds in Montgomery for missing man

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption James Corfield is a keen cricketer and plays for Montgomery

Hundreds of people have shown their support for friends and family of a man who vanished from the Royal Welsh Show.

People gathered in Montgomery, Powys, on Saturday for James Corfield, 19.

He has not been seen since he left the White Horse pub in Builth Wells in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

David Thomas, 50, who is secretary of the town's cricket club, where Mr Corfield plays, said: "It was great to see that support. We're trying to stay positive."

Those gathered also held a round of applause.

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team had its kayak search teams out on Saturday along with the police helicopter, as the search continued.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service's drone has also been used along the River Wye.

Image copyright Sally Williams Image caption David Thomas said Saturday's gathering was to show support for Mr Corfield's family

Mr Corfield was due to meet family at the showground where he was camping with friends, but never arrived.

His mother Louise Corfield said the family were "desperate to know where he is".

Following the end of the festival, officers have searched the Royal Welsh showground and the young people's village.

On Thursday, about 200 volunteers joined mountain rescue teams, police and dog units, officials from young farmers' clubs and the fire service in the search for Mr Corfield.

Police have begun studying CCTV footage to understand where Mr Corfield, a member of Shropshire-based Chirbury & Marton Young Farmers Club, went after he left the pub.

Mr Corfield is 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue Abercrombie and Fitch shirt and jeans.

Image caption In an emotional plea, Louise Corfield said it was "totally out of character for James"