Sailor Arthur Taylor 'drowned in choppy Cardigan estuary'

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Taylor was described as 'fit, healthy and good for his age'

An experienced and healthy 90-year-old sailor drowned off the Ceredigion coast after his small boat capsized in gusty conditions, an inquest has heard.

Arthur Roy Taylor probably drowned near Gwbert within 30 minutes of his boat capsizing, Aberyswyth Justice Centre heard.

Mr Taylor's dinghy was found the day after he went missing but his body was not found for another two weeks.

Coroner Peter Brunton recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure.

He said the Gwbert Boat Club member was "fit, healthy and good for his age and no amateur sailor" and "knew what he was doing" in a boat.

Mr Taylor moved from the area to Lancashire after his wife's death in 2001 but kept a caravan in a friend's garden in Gwbert and had a small sailing boat.

The inquest heard Mr Taylor's boat capsized at about 10:30 on 15 April and a witness described the sea as "choppy".

Image copyright Family photo/Google Image caption The Cardigan Estuary was Mr Taylor's favourite sailing location

Witness Peter Merryweather, whose house overlooks the estuary, told the inquest he saw a boat on its side that morning and someone holding on to the sail boom inside the hull.

He said it was not unusual for boats to capsize in the estuary and the owners normally managed to turn them back over.

For that reason he did not think it was an emergency, so did not contact the coastguard.

The coroner said the water would have been very cold and while Mr Taylor was wearing a life jacket, he was not wearing any specialist warm clothing.

Mr Brunton thought a man of 90 probably would not have survived in the water for more than 30 minutes and concluded Mr Taylor died at about 11:00.

His body was found between Llangrannog and Ynys Lochtyn and the inquest heard that area of coastline was Mr Taylor's favourite sailing location.

He recorded the probable cause of death was drowning as there was no cardio-vascular problems shown from the post-mortem examination.