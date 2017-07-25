Mid Wales

Ill woman airlifted from Borth beach, Ceredigion

Borth beach Image copyright Nigel Brown/Geograph
Image caption The woman was taken ill on Borth beach near Aberystwyth

A woman who fell ill on a Ceredigion beach has been airlifted to hospital.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberystwyth and Borth were called to Borth beach at 08:00 BST on Tuesday.

The woman was flown to Aberystwyth before being driven by ambulance to Bronglais General Hospital.

Her condition is not known.

