Ffion Rudman, six, gets blade after sepsis leg loss

Ffion Rudman was two when she fell ill

A six-year-old girl who had part of her leg amputated after contracting sepsis is able to run again after receiving funding for a sports blade.

Ffion Rudman, from Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Powys, was two when she fell ill, originally with pneumonia.

She used a prosthetic limb and wanted to play sports but a blade was not available on the NHS in Wales.

But Ffion's mother Helen said their prosthetist arranged for the £2,500 leg to be funded.

"She absolutely loves it," said Mrs Rudman.

"She finds it much more bouncy because it simulates the bounce of the ankle joint which means she can run."

The aim is now for Ffion to wear the blade all the time because it is multi-purpose.

"It's been absolutely wonderful seeing her running free," she added.

Father Frank said: "It's been quite emotional. The happier she is the happier we are. It's all about Ffion really."

Her coach Craig Edwards, from Soccerholics, said: "She's just taken to it really well, you wouldn't really notice the difference... she's doing really well.

"The children are very supportive of Ffion's involvement, I don't think they've made any fuss about it. She's an everyday child."