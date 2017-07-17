Protest ahead of Bodlondeb care home public meeting

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Relatives of Bodlondeb residents want the council to rethink its closure plans

About 250 people have attended a public meeting to discuss the future of a Ceredigion care home.

Ceredigion council is consulting on plans to close Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth, saying it is making losses of £400,000 a year.

Relatives said it was "disgusting" that residents could face eviction.

Cabinet member Catherine Hughes said what was "sustainable 50 or 60 years ago is not suitable for the 21st century".

Two years ago the council tried to find a private sector provider to run the home but efforts were unsuccessful. It said it would need to spend £3m to redevelop Bodlondeb, which has 11 permanent residents.

Sandra Oliver's father has lived in Bodlondeb for nine years.

She said he was "very worried about where he's going to be in six months time", adding: "He's 87 years old and is facing eviction for the first time in his life. It's just disgusting."

She called on the council to "go back to the drawing board" and to invest in social care services for older people.

Ms Hughes said all of the council's care homes were making losses because of "voids right across the county" and that private homes were in the same position.

"People want to be cared for at home for as long as possible," she added.

The consultation runs until 25 September.