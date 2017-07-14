Motorcyclist in Pantperthog crash dies from injuries

Image copyright Google

A man has died from his injuries almost a week after his motorbike crashed in Powys.

North Wales Police said the man, who was in his 50s and from the Lancashire area, was airlifted to hospital after crashing on the A487 in Pantperthog, near Machynlleth, on Saturday.

He died at Swansea's Morriston Hospital on Friday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for witnesses and the coroner has been informed.