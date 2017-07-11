Recycling opening times boost after Powys council U-turn

Five recycling centres in Powys will be open longer following a council U-turn.

The authority tried to save £200,000 by cutting the number of days centres in Welshpool, Newtown, Llandegley, Brecon and Cwmtwrch open to three days a week.

But the move, which was only introduced in April, has been scrapped after flying-tipping increased and a number of complaints, along with a petition was handed into Powys council.

The centres will be open for up to five days a week from 1 September.

However, councillors rejected a request to reopen the recycling site in Machynlleth which was shut in January 2015.