Council rules 'not broken' over Llanfyllin school funds

Governors at a Powys school which misused almost £500,000 of funds to pay for transport did not break council rules, the ombudsman has said.

Llanfyllin High School was found to be subsidising transport to almost 200 pupils from outside the catchment area.

An investigation found it had spent more than £460,000 over five years, which should have gone on education.

The public service ombudsman said four governors, who were councillors at the time, did not break council rules.

Councillors Peter Lewis, Aled Wyn Davies, Darren Mayor and Gwynfor Thomas were suspended following the council's investigation.

Mr Lewis said the ombudsman's ruling was "not unexpected" and "vindicated" the councillors.

"It wholly restores integrity of Llanfyllin High School which has been so damaged by this controversy," he said.

"It shows that the previous cabinet decisions were very flawed, made worse by the waste of taxpayers' money on not one but two investigations."