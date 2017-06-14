Bodlondeb care home closure in Aberystwyth 'risks 33 jobs'

Image copyright Google Image caption Bodlondeb has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year

A residential home in Ceredigion is at risk of closing, with the potential loss of 33 jobs.

The council has been looking for a third party to take on Bodlondeb in Aberystwyth since 2015, but failed to secure a bid which met requirements.

A report to go before the council's scrutiny committee on Friday recommends consulting on the closure of the home.

The 13 residents - 11 permanent and two temporary - would have to move to another care home.

It is a 44-bed home, but only 26 beds are registered as the rest do not comply with standards.

It can also provide day care for up to five people, with one person currently attending twice weekly.

The home has been operating at a loss of nearly £400,000 per year - more than £7,600 per week.

Empty spaces

The report said the Bodlondeb building, in Penparcau, needed significant investment if it were to continue operating.

Ceredigion council said there was a "high level of voids" - empty spaces - in care homes in the county, which it said reflects the "changing nature of care requirements".

It said people were entering residential care later in life with more complex needs.

Hywel Dda University Health Board decided against taking on the home, the report added.

The report recommends a maximum eight-week consultation with residents, families and stakeholders with Ceredigion cabinet due to make a final decision on its closure.

If the report recommendations are approved on Friday, admissions would stop immediately.