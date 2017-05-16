Powys GP worker fined for accessing patient records

Image copyright Getty Images

A former NHS administrator at a Powys GP surgery has been fined for unlawfully accessing patient records.

Sally Anne Day, of Abergavenny, was sentenced at Newport Crown Court after pleading guilty to two offences under the Data Protection Act.

Day repeatedly and unlawfully accessed the medical records of two patients between August 2015 and July 2016, causing them distress.

She was fined £200 for each offence and was also ordered to pay £350 costs.

Day must also pay a £40 victim surcharge.

The court heard she accessed the first patient's confidential records 51 times, and the second patient's records on a further eight occasions.

Day subsequently resigned from her job working for Powys Teaching Health Board.

The case was brought by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

ICO Enforcement Group Manager Michael Shaw said: "Once again we see people getting into serious trouble by ignoring patient confidentiality and their data protection responsibilities.

"Those who work with sensitive personal information need to be aware that if they access that information without good reason, they could well find themselves in court and end up with a criminal conviction."