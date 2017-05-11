Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn school to merge three others

Image copyright Ceredigion council

A new school in Ceredigion to replace three others is nearly ready to open.

Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn in Drefach, between Lampeter in Llandysul, will merge Llanwnnen, Llanwenog and Cwrtnewydd primary schools.

There is room for 150 pupils, with about 100 moving there in September and staff from the existing three schools have been appointed to the new posts.

It is funded by the 21st Century schools programme and Ceredigion council.