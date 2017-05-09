Warning after man stuck in quicksand in Cardigan

Image copyright Googlemaps

Safety advice has been issued after a man became stuck in quicksand in Cardigan.

Police, coastguard and the fire service helped rescue the man who was stuck up to his shins near Patch Gwbert on Monday.

Gwbert and Cardigan Coastguard said the tide was rising and the man was sinking deeper into the sand.

Two weeks ago a 14-year-old girl was stuck up to her waist in sand on Machynys beach, Carmarthenshire.

Ieuan Williams, of the UK Coastguard, said the main advice was to "stay calm and call 999".

He said: "Anybody trapped should also discourage other well-meaning members of the public from attempting to rescue them because without the proper equipment they could become stuck too."

The man was not hurt in the incident.