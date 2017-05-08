Man dies after motorbike and car crash near Machynlleth
8 May 2017
A 67-year-old motorcyclist has died after a road crash near Machynlleth, Powys.
The collision, involving a red Xsara Picasso and a silver Kawasaki motorcycle, happened in Aberhosan at 09:30 BST on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses.