Penparcau group unearths Bronze Age find at Pen Dinas hillfort
A suspected Bronze Age burial mound has been found in Ceredigion during a community project.
A geophysical survey has revealed new finds under the Iron Age hillfort, Pen Dinas, at Penparcau, near Aberystwyth.
A number of suspected hut circles - dwellings typical of the Iron Age - have also been identified.
Dr Alan Chamberlain said the presence of the mound means the hill "must have been a place of special importance long before the hillfort was constructed".
The survey was part of a community-led heritage and environment project run by Penparcau Community Forum with support from archaeological specialists.
Trustee Dr Chamberlain, a local resident, said: "It's really exciting and nationally significant.
"It's especially important because the local community has made this happen."
The project is seeking more volunteers.