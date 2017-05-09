Penparcau group unearths Bronze Age find at Pen Dinas hillfort

From the section

A suspected Bronze Age burial mound has been found in Ceredigion during a community project.

A geophysical survey has revealed new finds under the Iron Age hillfort, Pen Dinas, at Penparcau, near Aberystwyth.

A number of suspected hut circles - dwellings typical of the Iron Age - have also been identified.

Dr Alan Chamberlain said the presence of the mound means the hill "must have been a place of special importance long before the hillfort was constructed".

The survey was part of a community-led heritage and environment project run by Penparcau Community Forum with support from archaeological specialists.

Trustee Dr Chamberlain, a local resident, said: "It's really exciting and nationally significant.

"It's especially important because the local community has made this happen."

The project is seeking more volunteers.