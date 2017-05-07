Brothers of the Wind film eagle moves to Powys centre

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Altai's scenes for the movie were filmed in Austria

A golden eagle which starred in a film alongside Mission: Impossible actor Jean Reno has been given a new home at a Powys bird centre.

Altai was raised and trained by falconer Franz Schuttelkopf in Austria, specifically for the role of Abel in the 2015 film Brothers of the Wind.

Having retired from the film industry, he has now moved to Falconry Experience Wales based near Machynlleth.

The centre hopes his presence will raise awareness of eagle conservation.

Two-year-old Altai features throughout the film from an eaglet to an adult and was filmed on location in the Austrian Alps.

Image copyright Terra Mater Factual Studios/Naoine Poncioni Image caption Actor Manuel Camacho with Altai on the set of Brothers of the Wind

The adventure drama tells the story of a young boy called Lukas who tries to save the life of a baby eagle thrown out of its nest.

It is narrated by and stars French actor Reno, whose credits include The Da Vinci Code and Leon, and has been screened in cinemas across Europe.

Barry Macdonald, who co-owns Falconry Experience Wales with Luce Green, said: "We are delighted that Altai has come to join us here in the Dyfi Valley.

"We hope Altai will become an ambassador for golden eagle and raptor conservation awareness, highlighting the threats facing raptors worldwide."

Ms Green said the centre, which also helps rescue and rehabilitate injured birds of prey for release back into the wild, said staff hoped to give visitors the chance to meet Altai in the coming months.