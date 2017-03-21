Ear biter dressed as Colonel Gaddafi jailed for pub attack

Image copyright Wales News Service

A former soldier who went out dressed as Colonel Gaddafi has been jailed for 16 months after biting off part of a man's ear in a "savage" pub attack.

Swansea Crown Court had heard Geraint Evan Jones carried out the "unprovoked" attack after being in an Aberystwyth bar for just six minutes.

Jones, 25, from Aberystwyth, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm but was cleared of doing it with intent.

Gwynant Jones, 25, had reconstructive surgery following the incident in 2015.

Afghanistan veteran Jones was dressed as the former leader of Libya on a "bad taste" pub crawl on Halloween to watch the 2015 Rugby World Cup final when he carried out the "cowardly" attack.

During his trial, the history student said: "I accept biting Gwynant's ear, that day I started to drink while watching the rugby during the afternoon.

"When I approached him, my intention was to bite his ear. It's a horrible thing to do but it was not my intention to bite it off."