Dog stuck in Powys gorge freed by search and rescue team

Image copyright Graham O'Hanlon Image caption Team leader Chris Dunn and Dauntless emerge over the lip of the gorge

A dog sparked a major rescue operation on Thursday after becoming stranded in a gorge near Aberhosan, Powys.

Dauntless, a two-year-old farm dog, ran into the gully earlier this week.

After several failed rescue attempts by her owners, 12 members of the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team stepped in to help.

On their second descent into the gorge, Dauntless was spotted on a rock ledge and hauled out in a rescue sack, apparently unharmed from her ordeal.

"We were all very pleased things worked out well for both dog and owners," said team member Graham O'Hanlon

"We rely on the cooperation of the farming community as we go about our rescue business, so it is good to be able to return the favour every now and then."