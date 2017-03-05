Four hour rescue as pair swept over Brecon Beacons fall

Media caption Pair plucked from Brecon Beacons waterfall plunge

A man and women have been seriously injured after being swept over a waterfall in the Brecon Beacons.

It took rescuers four hours to airlift the pair from the bottom of a gorge near Ystradfellte in Powys.

Teams from the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue were joined by firefighters, police and kayakers in the scramble to save the stricken hikers.

The couple in their 20s were then airlifted to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital.

"We were called at 11.30 this morning to reports of two people washed over the top of a waterfall. They had indeed been washed over, they fell 30 feet (9m) and sustained serious injuries," a member of the mountain rescue team told BBC Wales.

"It was right at the base of a gorge, so inaccessible. It meant a long walk in and scramble into the gorge.

"It took about four hours to get them out."

It is understood the two had been walking in a party of four people when the women went into the river some distance from the waterfall, and the man was washed along as he tried to rescue her.

Two others in the group walked to an ambulance suffering hypothermia.

The condition of the pair who went over the waterfall is not yet known.