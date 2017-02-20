Disused Borth chapel to open as boutique cinema in 140th year

Image caption Peter Fleming and his partner Grug Morris said they realised opening the cinema in a seasonal seaside town was a "gamble"

A new boutique cinema will open in a disused Welsh chapel in time to celebrate the building's 140th anniversary.

Peter Fleming and his partner Grug Morris bought Gerlan Chapel in Borth, Ceredigion, in 2014.

The chapel, which has been empty since it was closed five-years-ago, will also include a restaurant and theatre.

Owner Mr Fleming got the idea after experiencing boutique cinemas when he was living in Brisbane, Australia.

"I've forgotten the film I went to see but the experience of being able to view a film in luxury and comfort has never left me," he said.

Image caption Mr Fleming was inspired to open the boutique cinema while living in Australia

Image caption The chapel has been closed for five years and will be reopened next month

While boutique cinemas have become more popular in recent years, Mr Fleming said he recognised it was a gamble to open the business in a seasonal seaside town.

He said: "We believe we will have the support of the local community because this has been a huge investment for myself and Grug.

"So far we've already invested over half a million pounds of our own money.

"This isn't something we've taken on lightly, it's an in-depth project for us and everything we've got has gone in."

It has not yet been decided what film will be shown first in the new cinema, with the public being asked to decide.

Final building work is taking place at The Libanus 1877 Theatre which is scheduled to open next month.