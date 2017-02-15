Ex-soldier who bit off man's ear 'only meant to shock' victim

Image copyright Wales News Service

A former soldier who bit someone's ear off while dressed as Colonel Gaddafi said he only meant to shock the man.

Gwynant Jones was in The Academy bar in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, when Geraint Jones, 25, approached him from behind and bit him on 31 October 2015.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Jones did not intend to bite his ear off and said it happened when he was pulled away.

Mr Jones, of Aberystwyth, has admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm but denies it was done with intent.

He said: "When I approached him, my intention was to bite his ear. It's a horrible thing to do but it was not my intention to bite it off.

"My intention was to bite his ear in order to shock him."

Prosecutor Ian Wright said: "He approached from behind and placed his hands on his shoulder before biting his left ear - ripping the lower section off."

Jurors were told Mr Jones's ear lobe was found on the floor by a barman, but it could not be reattached.

CCTV of a man in fancy dress on the night of the alleged attack was shown to the jury

James Hartson, defending, said: "Before this incident, he is not a man who is known for being violent.

"He has described what he did as disgusting and reprehensible, he is not for a moment excusing his behaviour."

The court heard Jones had been in the army but left the forces to take up history and politics studies.

"He has worked in some of the most dangerous and hostile places in the world," added Mr Hartson.

Mr Jones, a mobile app designer from Machynlleth, Powys, said: "All I can remember is being at the bar and then suddenly feeling a lot of pain.

"I leaned forward and I think that's when my ear must have ripped off and I saw lots of blood."

The trial continues.