Aberystwyth man dressed as Colonel Gadaffi 'bit off ear lobe'

A man bit off part of a rugby fan's ear on Halloween while dressed as Colonel Gadaffi, a trial has heard.

Swansea Crown Court heard Geraint Evan Jones carried out a "cowardly and unprovoked" attack after being in an Aberystwyth bar for just six minutes.

The prosecution said he approached Gwynant Lewis Jones from behind before sinking his teeth into his left ear.

Mr Jones, 25, admits biting him - but insists he did not mean for the victim's ear to be torn off.

It is the defence's case that Mr Jones' ear lobe was accidentally torn off when a friend stepped in and tried to "pull" him away from the defendant.

But prosecutor Ian Wright argued he intended to carry out the attack - with jurors told the defendant was seen giving "high fives" in the street afterwards.

Mr Wright said: "The victim....was stood at the bar minding his own business when this cowardly and unprovoked attack took place.

"This defendant approached Mr Jones from behind and placed his hands on his shoulder before biting his left ear - ripping the lower section off."

'Lots of blood'

Jurors heard that the attack took place at The Academy bar on 31 October, 2015.

Before the incident the complainant, from Machynlleth, had been watching the Rugby World Cup final before going to The Academy.

Giving evidence, he said: "All I can remember is being at the bar and then suddenly feeling a lot of pain.

"I leaned forward... and I think that's when my ear must have ripped off and I saw lots of blood."

The court heard the severed ear lobe was later recovered from the floor by a barman, but it was not possible to reattach it.

Mr Jones said he has since had an operation at Morriston Hospital and needs further reconstructive surgery.

He added that he had not spoken nor argued with the defendant prior to being attacked.

William Skinner, a friend of the complainant, told the court that he had stepped in to separate the two after seeing the incident unfold.

During cross-examination by defence counsel James Hartson, Mr Skinner was asked whether his intervention could have caused Mr Jones' ear to tear off.

He replied: "No....the damage had already been done by that time."

Jones, of Queen's Avenue, Aberystwyth, has pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm. He denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trial continues.