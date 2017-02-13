'Drink was my release', says sister of April Jones

The sister of murdered schoolgirl April Jones has said she turned to drink to cope with the aftermath of her death.

Jazmin Jones, 21, from Machynlleth was 16 when five-year-old April was abducted and killed by paedophile Mark Bridger in October 2012.

Miss Jones' petition for April's Law, which calls for tougher sentences for sex offenders, has now reached more than 100,000 signatures and will be debated in Parliament.

She said focusing on the campaign helped her in her battle with alcohol.