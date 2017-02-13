Hay Festival announces first of 2017 line-up

From the section

The Hay Festival has announced the first of its line-up for this year's 30th anniversary event.

The renowned arts and literature festival will feature chess master Garry Kasparov discussing artificial intelligence with Stephen Fry.

Artist Tracey Emin will appear in conversation with GQ editor Dylan Jones.

And comedian Ken Dodd will host a "fun-filled variety show for all the family".

Pop singer Will Young and his band will also perform a series of jazz covers.

The festival, held every year in the Powys town of Hay-on Wye, takes place from 25 May to 4 June.