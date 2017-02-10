Llanfair Clydogau to honour WW1 fallen with memorial

Image copyright Hanes Llanfair | Getty Image caption Villager Pte David Lloyd, age 33, died in France fighting with the 9th Welsh Battalion in May 1917

Research is under way to find out about those who died during World War One from a Ceredigion community and honour them with a memorial.

The local history group in Llanfair Clydogau, near Lampeter, has secured £9,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

"It is quite rare for a community like ours not to have a memorial but this funding will help us put things right," said Alan Leech from Hanes Llanfair.

Members are searching national and local archives for the project.