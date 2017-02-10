Llanfair Clydogau to honour WW1 fallen with memorial
Research is under way to find out about those who died during World War One from a Ceredigion community and honour them with a memorial.
The local history group in Llanfair Clydogau, near Lampeter, has secured £9,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
"It is quite rare for a community like ours not to have a memorial but this funding will help us put things right," said Alan Leech from Hanes Llanfair.
Members are searching national and local archives for the project.