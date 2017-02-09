Illegal breeder Richard Jones' dogs 'close to death'

Image copyright Ceredigion council

An illegal dog breeder from Ceredigion who left puppies languishing "close to death" has been banned from keeping animals for four years.

Richard Jones, 31, from Llanwnnen, near Lampeter, was convicted of two counts of illegal dog breeding and 21 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs following two raids last June.

He was given a nine-week suspended sentence at Aberystwyth Justice Centre.

The prosecution was brought by Ceredigion council.

The court heard that Jones did not have a licence for breeding and, following a visit from officers, some of the dogs in his care were found in complete darkness with advanced chronic skin conditions.

One young puppy was so thin that it was close to death, the court heard.

Jones had been running a licensed premises known as "The Shed" near Lampeter with over 70 dogs from 2010.

Its license was renewed yearly until 2015 when the local authority decided not to renew it because of concerns.

The application was for 70 dogs to breed 40 litters a year.

In 2016, an application was not made by Jones, but he carried on breeding.

Searches of both his premises was carried out with 56 dogs found at "The Shed" and 38 puppies and 19 dogs found at Moelfre farm.

In all, 113 dogs were found suffering.

The animals were described by the vet who examined them as mentally stressed with no exercise or social contact, with many dogs homed on their own.

Many of the animals were described as dangerously thin, with one suffering from gangrene and septicaemia and close to death.

Jones' defence claimed he was devastated by the refusal for a licence in 2015 after making considerable investments at "The Shed" and felt he had been dealt with disproportionally by the local authority.

The court said all dogs should be removed from his premises by 2 March.