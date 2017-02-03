Nant Helen mine restoration plans given green light

Plans to restore a mine in Powys which is being mothballed have been given the go ahead, despite concerns.

Powys councillors approved a "restoration scheme" for the Nant Helen site in Coelbren, which will bring back grassland and create an enclosed farm.

Celtic Energy was granted planning permission to do so in 2012 but Natural Resources Wales said there were "inconsistencies" in what was expected.

A planning report said the scheme "complies with the planning policies".

It was announced last August the 345 hectares (853 acres) mine would be mothballed for two years with the loss of 75 jobs.