April Jones' family criticises child online safety measures

Image caption April went missing from Machynlleth in 2012. Mark Bridger was later jailed for life for her murder

The family of murdered schoolgirl April Jones has said the UK government is not doing enough to protect children online.

Paul and Coral Jones have launched a petition calling for sex offenders to remain on the register for life, which has just passed 100,000 signatures.

As part of this, the family have called for the internet to be better policed over images of child abuse.

The UK government has been contacted for comment.

The petition has been backed by more than 122,000 people, meaning it will now be debated in Parliament.

It comes after five-year-old April was killed by paedophile Mark Bridger after being snatched from outside her home in Machynlleth, Powys, on 1 October, 2012.

He was not on the sex offenders list but indecent images of young children were found on his computer.

Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Five-year-old April Jones and Mark Bridger

Her mother Coral Jones previously raised concerns regarding children's safety on the internet with former Prime Minister David Cameron.

But she told BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday that they had "heard nothing" about stricter safety measures from Theresa May's government.

"We just find it hard. We are all parents wanting images not to go on the internet of children and we still don't know what they [UK government] are doing for the families," she said.

Mrs Jones said it was "brilliant" the petition has attracted enough signatures to be debated, adding: "I will be glad when it happens."

'Put to rest'

She also said she would support "Helen's Law", which proposes denying killers parole if they don not reveal where victims' remains are.

Bridger has always refused to say what he did with April.

"As her mum I would love to know where she is, the rest of her, and family and friends, we would all love to know," Mrs Jones added.

"No mum or family would want their child's remains somewhere else. They would like to put them all to rest."

Bridger was given a whole life jail term in 2013 after being found guilty of April's murder.