A main road in Powys will shut from Saturday for 11 days for repair work to be carried out.

It follows a landslip at the A478 at Whitelow Farm near Pengenffordd.

Contractors have started the work but need to shut the road in both directions to vehicles and pedestrians to safely complete it.

Powys council said diversions would be in place and signposted until the road reopens on 14 February.