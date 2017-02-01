Two in hospital after A490 crash near Llanfyllin

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Powys on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the A490 between Llanfechain and Llanfyllin at about 07:30 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a woman in her 20s was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by road and a man of similar age was airlifted but neither condition is life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.